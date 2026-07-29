New Thai FDA rules tighten adverts for supplements and infant food

The Royal Gazette on Monday (July 27, 2026) published the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Notification on Food Advertising Criteria 2026.
Signed by FDA Secretary-General Supattra Boonserm, it took effect on Tuesday (July 28, 2026).
Key provisions define “food advertising” as any act, carried out by any means, that enables the public to see or become aware of messages about food or its ingredients for commercial purposes.
A “message” includes text, audio messages, sounds, images, pictures, marks, signs, symbols or any other act capable of conveying meaning.
Food advertising must not use messages that are unfair to consumers or may harm society as a whole. Examples include messages falsely suggesting that a food contains a particular substance or ingredient when it does not, or that it is present in the quantity implied by the advert; messages causing misunderstanding or confusion about the nature of a food or how it should be consumed; and messages that may cause division or damage unity among the public.
Advertising claims about the benefits, quality or properties of food must not be false or deceptive or induce unwarranted belief.
Advertising is prohibited for foods for infants, follow-up formula labelled for infants aged 6–12 months and complementary foods for infants.
Models appearing in dietary supplement adverts must be aged 15 or over and may not be pregnant women.
Advertisements for dietary supplements containing kratom must not imply that the products may be consumed by children, young people, people under 18, pregnant women or breastfeeding women. Models must not be drawn from any of these groups.
Advertisements may not present the effects of consuming dietary supplements containing kratom or mitragynine for purposes unrelated to the properties of food, such as greater endurance at work, stress relief, antidepressant effects or pain relief, or use wording with similar meaning.
They must also not show methods of consumption or misuse.
The rules also cover foods containing hemp seeds, hemp seed oil or hemp seed protein, foods containing parts of cannabis or hemp, and foods containing cannabidiol extracts.
Advertisements must not imply that these products may be consumed by children, young people, people under 20, pregnant women or breastfeeding women, including through the use of cartoon images.
Models may not be drawn from any of these groups.
Advertisements may not depict effects of cannabis, hemp or THC linked to misuse or purposes unrelated to the properties of the food, such as uncontrolled laughter, helping consumers sleep, sleep more deeply or sleep longer, euphoria or relaxation, or use wording with similar meaning.
They must also not create the false impression that cannabis or hemp inflorescences are used in food or promote their use in food.
Images or symbols of cannabis or hemp parts must not misrepresent the ingredients used.
For example, food products containing hemp seeds or hemp seed oil may display only images of hemp seeds.
ACM Ittaporn Kanacharoen, MD, secretary-general of the Medical Council of Thailand, said the notice was important for fellow doctors, particularly those invited to give lectures or interviews, join panel discussions or livestreams, produce video clips, or provide academic information on food, nutrition, dietary supplements and health products.
He outlined the following precautions:
“Doctors may lecture, provide education and explain scientific principles relating to food, nutrition and health. However, they must ensure that their name, image, voice, title or professional credibility is not used as a sales tool or to make the public believe that they endorse a product. The principle is that doctors may provide academic knowledge, but must not allow that knowledge or their credibility to be edited or used as a product endorsement,” Ittaporn said.