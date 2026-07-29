Typhoon Dolphin strengthens as Thailand faces heavy rain

Chawalit also called for close monitoring of another storm that could form over the Pacific Ocean on August 7 and move northwest.

The second system was projected to make landfall on August 11 or 12, bringing very heavy rain to Tokyo, Sendai and surrounding areas before dissipating over the Sea of Japan on August 13. The projection remains preliminary.

Thailand rain linked to monsoon conditions

Despite Dolphin remaining away from the country, widespread rain is forecast across Thailand from July 28 to August 1, with heavy rain in many areas and isolated very heavy downpours.

Chawalit identified the upper North, northeastern provinces along the Mekong River, areas bordering Myanmar, and the eastern provinces of Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat as locations requiring particular attention.

The Thai Meteorological Department attributed Thailand’s rainfall to a monsoon trough extending across the upper North and Northeast, together with a rather strong southwesterly monsoon over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand.

The conditions are therefore not a direct effect of Typhoon Dolphin.

Flood risks and rough seas

Heavy and accumulated rainfall could trigger flash floods, run-off, landslides and overflowing waterways, particularly in low-lying areas and on foothill slopes near watercourses.

Waves in the upper Andaman Sea are forecast to reach 2–3 metres, rising above three metres during thunderstorms.

The lower Andaman Sea and upper Gulf of Thailand are expected to have waves of about two metres, rising above two metres in stormy conditions.

Mariners should avoid thunderstorms, while small boats in the upper Andaman Sea have been advised to remain ashore during hazardous conditions.