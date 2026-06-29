Thai FDA and US Officials Convene to Tighten Pesticide Checks on Imported Produce

MONDAY, JUNE 29, 2026
|The Nation Editorial Team
Thai FDA and US Officials Convene to Tighten Pesticide Checks on Imported Produce

Bilateral talks with the USDA and ASCE focus on harmonising laboratory screening and sampling methods for fresh fruit, vegetables, and nuts

  • The Thai FDA and U.S. agricultural officials met to strengthen safety surveillance and tighten checks for pesticide residues on imported fresh fruit, vegetables, and nuts.
  • Discussions focused on harmonizing key procedures, including sampling methods at ports, laboratory analysis for chemical residues, and enforcement protocols for non-compliant shipments.
  • The collaboration aims to align regulatory standards, enhance consumer protection, and establish long-term scientific cooperation and data sharing between the two nations.

 

 

Bilateral talks with the USDA and ASCE focus on harmonising laboratory screening and sampling methods for fresh fruit, vegetables, and nuts.

 

 

The Thai Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has held high-level bilateral talks with United States agricultural officials to overhaul and tighten safety surveillance on imported fresh fruit, vegetables, and nuts.

 

The meeting aimed to align regulatory standards and bolster consumer protection protocols against toxic pesticide residues.

 

Dr Rungruethai Muanprasitporn, deputy secretary-general of the Thai FDA, hosted a senior delegation from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Agricultural Attaché and the Assisting Specialty Crop Exports (ASCE) initiative at the regulatory body's One-Stop Service Centre in Bangkok.


 

 

 

Thai FDA and US Officials Convene to Tighten Pesticide Checks on Imported Produce

 

Thai FDA and US Officials Convene to Tighten Pesticide Checks on Imported Produce

 

The discussions centred heavily on harmonising border protection systems and deepening mutual understanding of each nation's food safety frameworks.

 

Key operational areas reviewed during the session included:

 

Sampling Methodologies: Streamlining random sampling techniques at ports of entry to capture contamination risks more accurately.

 

Laboratory Analysis: Comparing advanced toxicological screening processes to ensure high-precision detection of chemical residues.

 

Enforcement Thresholds: Refining the legal and administrative protocols triggered when imported agricultural shipments fail to comply with statutory maximum residue limits (MRLs).
 

 

 

Thai FDA and US Officials Convene to Tighten Pesticide Checks on Imported Produce

 

 

Dr Rungruethai noted that robust inter-agency coordination is vital to maintain public confidence in the domestic food supply chain. In turn, the US delegation detailed the current regulatory mechanisms used by Washington to monitor and mitigate chemical residues within American agricultural exports.

 

The Thai FDA expects the technical exchange to pave the way for long-term scientific cooperation, allowing Thai inspectors to draw on US compliance data and data-sharing networks.

 

 

Thai FDA and US Officials Convene to Tighten Pesticide Checks on Imported Produce

 

"This meeting marks an excellent opportunity to strengthen technical cooperation and share regulatory experiences between Thailand and the United States," Dr Rungruethai concluded.

 

He emphasised that future policy updates would remain strictly rooted in solid scientific principles to effectively safeguard public health while facilitating safe international trade.
 

The Nation Editorial Team

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