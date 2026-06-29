Thai FDA and US Officials Convene to Tighten Pesticide Checks on Imported Produce

Bilateral talks with the USDA and ASCE focus on harmonising laboratory screening and sampling methods for fresh fruit, vegetables, and nuts.

The Thai Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has held high-level bilateral talks with United States agricultural officials to overhaul and tighten safety surveillance on imported fresh fruit, vegetables, and nuts.

The meeting aimed to align regulatory standards and bolster consumer protection protocols against toxic pesticide residues.

Dr Rungruethai Muanprasitporn, deputy secretary-general of the Thai FDA, hosted a senior delegation from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Agricultural Attaché and the Assisting Specialty Crop Exports (ASCE) initiative at the regulatory body's One-Stop Service Centre in Bangkok.



