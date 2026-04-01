Thailand Moves to Secure Medicine Stocks Amid Global Supply Chain Risks

The Thai FDA has fast-tracked international shipments and boosted domestic production to ensure a six-month buffer of essential medical supplies.
Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has moved to reassure the public that national reserves of life-saving medical supplies and ADHD medications remain sufficient, despite growing concerns over international logistics caused by the conflict in the Middle East.
In a statement released on Wednesday, the regulator confirmed it is closely monitoring domestic stockpiles of controlled medical substances. The agency has implemented a risk-management strategy to ensure that patients and healthcare providers maintain uninterrupted access to critical treatments.
Strategic Stockpiling
Pharmacist Supatra Boonserm, secretary-general of the FDA, explained that the organisation has conducted a comprehensive risk assessment of the pharmaceutical supply chain.
To counter potential disruptions to international shipping, the FDA has requested the early delivery of medications currently under overseas procurement contracts.
Furthermore, the agency is coordinating with domestic manufacturers to increase their reserves of raw materials. This initiative focuses heavily on "life-saving" categories, including anaesthetics, high-level analgesics (pain relief), and medications used to treat Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).
Buffer Stocks Secured
According to the latest audit, the FDA reports that:
Essential Supplies: Reserves for both life-saving drugs and ADHD treatments are secured for a minimum of three to six months.
Minor Disruptions: A small number of non-urgent medications have faced minor delays due to production issues. However, the FDA expects these to be replenished within one to two months and maintains that they pose no threat to general medical security.
National Pharmaceutical Security
The secretary-general emphasised that the systematic management of medical narcotics and psychotropic substances is a priority for the government.
By overseeing every stage—from procurement and stockpiling to final distribution—the FDA aims to guarantee that hospitals can provide consistent care regardless of the geopolitical climate.
"The FDA is committed to a systematic approach to ensure that patients can access the medicines they need without interruption," the secretary-general said, adding that the move is part of a broader effort to bolster the country’s pharmaceutical independence and security.