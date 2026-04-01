Thailand Moves to Secure Medicine Stocks Amid Global Supply Chain Risks

The Thai FDA has fast-tracked international shipments and boosted domestic production to ensure a six-month buffer of essential medical supplies.



Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has moved to reassure the public that national reserves of life-saving medical supplies and ADHD medications remain sufficient, despite growing concerns over international logistics caused by the conflict in the Middle East.



In a statement released on Wednesday, the regulator confirmed it is closely monitoring domestic stockpiles of controlled medical substances. The agency has implemented a risk-management strategy to ensure that patients and healthcare providers maintain uninterrupted access to critical treatments.



Strategic Stockpiling

Pharmacist Supatra Boonserm, secretary-general of the FDA, explained that the organisation has conducted a comprehensive risk assessment of the pharmaceutical supply chain.



To counter potential disruptions to international shipping, the FDA has requested the early delivery of medications currently under overseas procurement contracts.

