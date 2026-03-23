Public Health Ministry rolls out three-phase plan to manage medicines as Middle East conflict drags on

Thailand’s Public Health Ministry is rolling out a three-phase plan to manage medicine supplies and healthcare services as the conflict in the Middle East shows signs of dragging on, with officials warning that drug prices are likely to rise.

Speaking at the ministry on March 23, Permanent Secretary for Public Health Dr Somruek Chungsaman said authorities had assessed the medium-term impact on medicines and medical supplies. The Food and Drug Administration has already consulted pharmaceutical companies, which confirmed that current stock levels remain sufficient for about three to four months.



However, he said price increases are now inevitable. Particular concern centres on anticoagulant drugs such as warfarin, which are imported from Israel. While supplies have not yet been disrupted, the ministry is preparing contingency plans to source alternatives from countries such as India, China and Europe if the conflict continues. Registration procedures for substitute imports will also be accelerated.

Other potential pressure points include peritoneal dialysis fluid, which requires special-grade plastic containers that must be imported, and haemodialysis solutions supplied in large containers. Authorities are exploring whether these containers can be reused or replaced with alternative packaging where necessary.