Thai FDA says medicine supplies are secure for 90 days despite Middle East tensions

She also flagged a possible vulnerability in plastic packaging used for saline and dialysis products. Although the fluids themselves remain available, some of the petrochemical inputs used to make plastic containers are linked to the Middle East, prompting major manufacturers to look for alternative raw-material sources.

FDA rolls out four emergency measures

To prevent the situation from worsening, the FDA has prepared four main response measures. These include a fast-track route for approving alternative raw-material sources, flexibility over packaging if bottle shortages emerge, a real-time war room for weekly stock reporting, and coordination with hospitals and clinics to avoid unnecessary stockpiling.

The agency is also preparing to submit information on rising industry costs to the relevant committee, arguing that current benchmark prices may no longer reflect real costs. It is also ready to support proposals for low-interest loans to help manufacturers manage cash flow if pressure continues.

Public urged not to panic-buy

Supatra urged the public not to panic or buy medicines unnecessarily, warning that hoarding could cause products to expire unused and make it harder for patients who genuinely need them to obtain treatment. She also warned that the FDA would coordinate with the Commerce Ministry to act against anyone found stockpiling health products in order to raise prices unfairly.

She said the episode should also serve as a wake-up call for Thailand to strengthen long-term medicine security, including promoting local production partnerships, commercialising research and reducing long-term dependence on imports.