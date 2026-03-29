Medical drone pilot launched in Phang Nga to support island healthcare

Testing and demonstrations of drones for delivering medicines and medical supplies in telemedicine missions kicked off at Koh Panyi Subdistrict Health Promoting Hospital in Phang Nga on Sunday (March 29).

Those attending the test and demonstration included Public Health Minister Pattana Promphat, Department of Medical Services director-general Dr Nutthapong Wongwiwat, AVM Anukool Onchanom, commander of the Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Centre under the Air Operations Control Command, and related agencies.

Pattana said the Public Health Ministry has a policy of using modern technology to improve the healthcare service system in order to increase convenience, speed and reduce waiting times, particularly in areas with travel limitations such as islands or marine areas.

Drones could help make the transport of medicines, vaccines, blood and life-saving equipment more efficient and more predictable in terms of timing, he said.