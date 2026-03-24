AI-Integrated ‘Killer Drones’ Unveiled for Thai-Cambodian Border; Phoenix Unit Declares Readiness for Potential ‘Third Conflict’

The Royal Thai Army’s ‘Phoenix Unit’ integrates AI into kamikaze drones to bypass enemy jammers, declaring readiness for potential border conflicts.
The Royal Thai Army has officially unveiled a sophisticated new fleet of FPV kamikaze (suicide) and bomber drones at the Ratchamanu Special Task Force, marking a significant escalation in the use of autonomous technology for border security.
Col Nattakorn Reuntib, Chief of Staff of the 4th Infantry Division and Commander of the elite "Phoenix Unit," introduced the assets as critical weaponry for operations along the Thai-Cambodian border.
The deployment is aimed at ensuring total preparedness for future contingencies and potential regional skirmishes.
Addressing the technical challenges of modern warfare, Col Nattakorn stated that the Army has prioritised drone survivability in active combat zones. A central feature of the new fleet is the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) into flight control systems.
This upgrade specifically targets the threat of electronic "jammers"; by using AI, the drones can maintain precision and complete their terminal flight paths even if their remote-control signals are severed.
Supported by dedicated military funding, each drone set costs approximately 500,000 baht in components. Military officials have deemed this highly cost-effective when measured against the high-value targets they are designed to neutralise, such as enemy armoured vehicles or fortified installations.
400 Pilots Trained for ‘Every Crisis’
To date, the Phoenix Unit has completed 11 training programmes, producing over 400 qualified drone pilots. The initiative represents a significant tri-service collaboration between the Royal Thai Army, the Royal Thai Navy (Marine Corps), and the Royal Thai Police, as the nation moves to modernise its tactical operations in line with rapidly shifting global military technology.
Col Nattakorn reaffirmed that the unit is now at full operational readiness should a "third round" of conflict break out along the Thai-Cambodian border.
He highlighted the unit’s "organic" capability—the ability to repair, modify, and customise drones directly within the operational area—as a major strategic advantage.
Dual-Role Operations: Scammers and Surveillance
Beyond conventional combat duties, these drones are being deployed within the 3rd Army Area for domestic security and public assistance. This includes supporting operations against transnational "call centre" scam networks.
However, Col Nattakorn noted that dismantling these criminal hubs remains complex due to legal constraints and jurisdictional boundaries within neighbouring territories.
Despite these hurdles, the military intends to maintain a high state of vigilance, using drone technology as a persistent surveillance and support tool in these ongoing security efforts.