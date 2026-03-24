AI-Integrated ‘Killer Drones’ Unveiled for Thai-Cambodian Border; Phoenix Unit Declares Readiness for Potential ‘Third Conflict’

The Royal Thai Army’s ‘Phoenix Unit’ integrates AI into kamikaze drones to bypass enemy jammers, declaring readiness for potential border conflicts.

The Royal Thai Army has officially unveiled a sophisticated new fleet of FPV kamikaze (suicide) and bomber drones at the Ratchamanu Special Task Force, marking a significant escalation in the use of autonomous technology for border security.

Col Nattakorn Reuntib, Chief of Staff of the 4th Infantry Division and Commander of the elite "Phoenix Unit," introduced the assets as critical weaponry for operations along the Thai-Cambodian border.

The deployment is aimed at ensuring total preparedness for future contingencies and potential regional skirmishes.

Addressing the technical challenges of modern warfare, Col Nattakorn stated that the Army has prioritised drone survivability in active combat zones. A central feature of the new fleet is the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) into flight control systems.

This upgrade specifically targets the threat of electronic "jammers"; by using AI, the drones can maintain precision and complete their terminal flight paths even if their remote-control signals are severed.

Supported by dedicated military funding, each drone set costs approximately 500,000 baht in components. Military officials have deemed this highly cost-effective when measured against the high-value targets they are designed to neutralise, such as enemy armoured vehicles or fortified installations.

