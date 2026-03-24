Army intel chief warns of possible third Thai-Cambodian clash

Lt Gen Theeranan Nanthakwang, Directorate of Intelligence Department, Royal Thai Army, has warned in a social media post that another armed clash along the Thai-Cambodian border remains possible, even though the immediate risk of fighting appears to have eased.
Lt Gen Theeranan wrote on March 24 that the situation along the Thai-Cambodian border appeared to be shifting away from direct military confrontation for now, with Cambodia instead focusing more on legal and diplomatic strategies on the international stage.
He noted, however, that such moves were currently being overshadowed by the broader conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran, and cautioned that the possibility of renewed military confrontation could not be ruled out.
In the post, he identified two key factors that could signal the risk of a third round of fighting along the Thai-Cambodian border: Cambodia’s reported purchases of large quantities of weapons from several Eastern European countries, and the country’s upcoming election in 2027.
He said these developments could eventually lead to another military clash, although not in the immediate term. Instead, he pointed to a period four to five months from now, after the rainy season, as a timeframe that should be closely monitored.
He urged Thai military personnel not to become complacent following the previous two clashes, stressing that preparedness must remain the top priority.
He called on troops to focus on two key areas: enhancing training by incorporating lessons learned from earlier fighting, and rebuilding readiness through the accumulation of weapons and equipment.
He also warned against dwelling on past battlefield successes, saying that maintaining full operational readiness for future duties was essential for all personnel.