Army intel chief warns of possible third Thai-Cambodian clash

Lt Gen Theeranan Nanthakwang, Directorate of Intelligence Department, Royal Thai Army, has warned in a social media post that another armed clash along the Thai-Cambodian border remains possible, even though the immediate risk of fighting appears to have eased.

Lt Gen Theeranan wrote on March 24 that the situation along the Thai-Cambodian border appeared to be shifting away from direct military confrontation for now, with Cambodia instead focusing more on legal and diplomatic strategies on the international stage.

He noted, however, that such moves were currently being overshadowed by the broader conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran, and cautioned that the possibility of renewed military confrontation could not be ruled out.

In the post, he identified two key factors that could signal the risk of a third round of fighting along the Thai-Cambodian border: Cambodia’s reported purchases of large quantities of weapons from several Eastern European countries, and the country’s upcoming election in 2027.