Jetts Blends Fitness and Pop Culture, Fusing Music and Movement at “JETTS x MILLI: Move Like a HEAVYWEIGHT”

Throughout the day, participants unleashed their energy through world-class Les Mills programs. The event kicked off with BODYCOMBAT, empowering attendees with dynamic martial arts-inspired movements, followed by the exclusive HEAVYWEIGHT Special Class—a one-of-a-kind session created specifically for the event in collaboration with MILLI, who co-designed the choreography and led the class on stage. The fitness segment concluded with BODYJAM, a high-energy dance workout that turned the floor into a pulse of rhythm and excitement.
The event culminated in a special mini concert by MILLI, the powerhouse artist from YUPP!, delivering an electrifying performance, alongside a special appearance by Hai Apaporn Nakornsawan, who brought her signature charm to the stage. Together, they created an unforgettable experience, with the audience singing, dancing, and celebrating for over two hours.
The venue was filled with vibrant energy from over 1,000 Jetts Fitness members and young participants who came together to move, connect, and share positive energy. The event reflected Jetts Fitness’ vision of making fitness more than just a routine, but a lifestyle experience that inspires people to stay active in a fun and sustainable way.
Mr. Mike Lamb, CEO of Jetts Fitness Thailand, said:
“We want Jetts Fitness to be more than just a gym—we aim to be a brand that drives an active lifestyle culture. Collaborating with a high-energy artist like MILLI allows us to bridge the worlds of fitness and music, creating experiences that are both fun and inspiring. We believe fitness should not be confined to the gym, but should be part of people’s everyday lifestyle and culture. This event brings together the power of fitness, music, and pop culture to create a new kind of experience—one that energizes and motivates people to move.”
The JETTS x MILLI: Move Like a HEAVYWEIGHT event is more than just a fitness event—it is a fusion of music, community energy, and contemporary culture, creating a new space where people can work out, have fun, and connect through a shared energy.
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