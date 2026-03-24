Jetts Blends Fitness and Pop Culture, Fusing Music and Movement at “JETTS x MILLI: Move Like a HEAVYWEIGHT”

Throughout the day, participants unleashed their energy through world-class Les Mills programs. The event kicked off with BODYCOMBAT, empowering attendees with dynamic martial arts-inspired movements, followed by the exclusive HEAVYWEIGHT Special Class—a one-of-a-kind session created specifically for the event in collaboration with MILLI, who co-designed the choreography and led the class on stage. The fitness segment concluded with BODYJAM, a high-energy dance workout that turned the floor into a pulse of rhythm and excitement.

The event culminated in a special mini concert by MILLI, the powerhouse artist from YUPP!, delivering an electrifying performance, alongside a special appearance by Hai Apaporn Nakornsawan, who brought her signature charm to the stage. Together, they created an unforgettable experience, with the audience singing, dancing, and celebrating for over two hours.

The venue was filled with vibrant energy from over 1,000 Jetts Fitness members and young participants who came together to move, connect, and share positive energy. The event reflected Jetts Fitness’ vision of making fitness more than just a routine, but a lifestyle experience that inspires people to stay active in a fun and sustainable way.