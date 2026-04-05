Thailand diesel prices rise as petrol stays unchanged at pumps

Major fuel retailers in Thailand, PTT Oil and Retail Business Public Company Limited (OR) and Bangchak Corporation Public Company Limited, announced their retail fuel prices for Sunday, April 5, 2026, with standard diesel prices rising by 2.80 baht per litre from 5am onwards, while petrol and gasohol prices remained unchanged.

Prices may vary slightly between operators depending on fuel type, cost structure and marketing margins. Premium fuels in particular are often more closely linked to global market prices, making them more volatile than regular fuels.

The announced prices are retail prices for Bangkok and do not include the local maintenance tax. Motorists can check actual prices at individual service stations before deciding to refuel.

The fuel price situation remains under close watch amid global energy cost factors that continue to affect domestic price adjustments.