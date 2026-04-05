Thailand diesel prices rise as petrol stays unchanged at pumps

SUNDAY, APRIL 05, 2026

Major fuel retailers OR and Bangchak lifted diesel prices from Sunday morning, while petrol and gasohol rates were left unchanged.

  • Major Thai fuel retailers increased the price of standard diesel by 2.80 baht per litre, effective April 5, 2026.
  • In contrast to the diesel hike, the prices for all petrol and gasohol variants remained unchanged.
  • Premium diesel fuels saw even larger increases, with some types rising by as much as 6.50 baht per litre.

Major fuel retailers in Thailand, PTT Oil and Retail Business Public Company Limited (OR) and Bangchak Corporation Public Company Limited, announced their retail fuel prices for Sunday, April 5, 2026, with standard diesel prices rising by 2.80 baht per litre from 5am onwards, while petrol and gasohol prices remained unchanged.

Prices may vary slightly between operators depending on fuel type, cost structure and marketing margins. Premium fuels in particular are often more closely linked to global market prices, making them more volatile than regular fuels.

The announced prices are retail prices for Bangkok and do not include the local maintenance tax. Motorists can check actual prices at individual service stations before deciding to refuel.

The fuel price situation remains under close watch amid global energy cost factors that continue to affect domestic price adjustments.

Thailand diesel prices rise as petrol stays unchanged at pumps

Latest fuel price adjustment: fuel prices for April 5, 2026, from PTT Station

Petrol and gasohol

  • Gasohol E85: 34.89 baht per litre 
  • Gasohol E20: 38.95 baht per litre 
  • Gasohol 91: 43.58 baht per litre 
  • Gasohol 95: 43.95 baht per litre 
  • Gasoline: 52.54 baht per litre 
  • Super Power Gasohol 95: 53.04 baht per litre 

Diesel

  • Diesel B20: 45.54 baht per litre +2.80
  • Diesel: 50.54 baht per litre +2.80
  • Super Power Diesel: 70.44 baht per litre +6.50

Latest fuel price adjustment: fuel prices for April 5, 2026, from Bangchak

  • Hi Diesel S: 50.54 baht per litre +2.80
  • Hi Premium Diesel S: 70.94 baht per litre +4.80
  • Hi Premium 97 Gasohol 95: 57.54 baht per litre 
  • Gasohol E85 S EVO: 34.89 baht per litre 
  • Gasohol E20 S EVO: 38.95 baht per litre 
  • Gasohol 91 S EVO: 43.58 baht per litre 
  • Gasohol 95 S EVO: 43.95 baht per litre 
nationthailand

© 2026 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy