Could Bangladesh become the first country to run short of fuel?

Bangladesh is emerging as one of the countries most at risk from the Iran war’s worsening energy fallout, with growing concern that it could become one of the first to face a serious fuel shortfall if supply disruption continues.

The warning signs are already visible. In a nation of 175 million people that depends heavily on imported energy, queues at petrol stations are becoming part of daily life. Motorcycle users, who rely on fuel for one of the country’s most practical and affordable forms of transport, are reportedly waiting up to two hours to fill up. In Dhaka, where traffic is normally relentless, fewer vehicles are now being seen on the roads as fears grow over shrinking oil reserves.

Bangladesh has begun enforcing fuel-saving measures, including rationing fuel for vehicles, restricting diesel sales and closing universities in an effort to ease pressure from the shortage. These steps reflect how quickly the strain has intensified since the Iran war began on February 28, 2026, sending fresh shockwaves through energy markets and raising new concern over access to oil supplies.