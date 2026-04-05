Transport Ministry rolls out Songkran fuel plan for public transport

Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, has instructed agencies under the Ministry of Transport to integrate and drive forward a facilitation and safety plan to support public travel during Songkran 2026 from April 10–19, 2026, a total of 10 days, under the campaign theme, “Whenever you leave, you’ll still get home, Smart Travel Songkran 2026”, with a target of reducing accidents, deaths and injuries on the road network under the ministry’s responsibility by no less than 5%.

He also stressed that agencies under the Ministry of Transport must jointly provide free services to the public during Songkran 2026.

Public transport systems must be fully prepared to serve travellers, with no passengers left stranded.

Fares must be strictly controlled to prevent overcharging.

In particular, fuel supplies must be sufficient for both outbound journeys from Bangkok and return trips from the provinces in every region.