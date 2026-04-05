Transport Ministry rolls out Songkran fuel plan for public transport

Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, has instructed agencies under the Ministry of Transport to integrate and drive forward a facilitation and safety plan to support public travel during Songkran 2026 from April 10–19, 2026, a total of 10 days, under the campaign theme, “Whenever you leave, you’ll still get home, Smart Travel Songkran 2026”, with a target of reducing accidents, deaths and injuries on the road network under the ministry’s responsibility by no less than 5%.
He also stressed that agencies under the Ministry of Transport must jointly provide free services to the public during Songkran 2026.
Public transport systems must be fully prepared to serve travellers, with no passengers left stranded.
Fares must be strictly controlled to prevent overcharging.
In particular, fuel supplies must be sufficient for both outbound journeys from Bangkok and return trips from the provinces in every region.
However, to facilitate public travel and save fuel otherwise lost in traffic congestion, the Ministry of Transport has introduced free transport infrastructure measures as follows:
A waiver of expressway tolls under the Expressway Authority of Thailand, namely:
Burapha Withi Expressway and Kanchanaphisek Expressway (Bang Phli–Suksawat) for seven days, from 12.01am on April 10 until midnight on April 16, 2026
Udon Ratthaya Expressway, Chalerm Maha Nakhon Expressway and Si Rat Expressway for three days, from 12.01am on April 13 until midnight on April 15, 2026
A waiver of motorway tolls on three routes under the Department of Highways for seven days, from April 10–16, 2026, namely:
In addition, motorways currently under construction will be opened to facilitate public travel, namely:
Meanwhile, the Department of Land Transport has unveiled a plan to deal with volatile oil prices by increasing fares by 5 satang per seat per kilometre, in line with the resolution of the Central Land Transport Control Board on March 30, 2026.
It is also working on a fare adjustment formula that would allow fares to rise or fall in line with economic conditions or oil prices, in order to reflect actual costs.
However, to ease the cost of living and facilitate travel during Songkran, it has coordinated with Transport Co., Ltd. to freeze interprovincial bus ticket prices at current levels until April 19, 2026.
The Department of Land Transport will use the Road Safety Fund to compensate for the difference, with Transport Co., Ltd. estimating that it will seek 70 million baht in compensation.
After that, fares will be increased in line with the board’s resolution.
The Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand will waive fares on all four MRT lines, the Purple Line, Blue Line, Yellow Line and Pink Line, for passengers aged 60 and over from April 13–15, 2026, throughout operating hours.
Meanwhile, the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority will provide free rides on all bus services on April 13.
In addition, the Department of Airports has instructed all airports to coordinate with operators to ensure sufficient passenger shuttle services for every flight.
At Suvarnabhumi Airport, free parking will be available at Long Term Parking Zone C from 12.01am on April 11 until midnight on April 15, 2026, to facilitate passengers and service users.
Shuttle Bus Line A will also be provided free of charge between Long Term Parking Zone C and the passenger terminal.