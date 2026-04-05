Transport Ministry rolls out Songkran fuel plan for public transport

SUNDAY, APRIL 05, 2026

The ministry says public transport operators must ensure adequate fuel supplies, prevent fare gouging and keep services running smoothly over the holiday.

  • To facilitate travel, tolls will be waived on several major expressways and motorways for periods between April 10-16, and new sections of Motorways No. 6 and 82 will be temporarily opened.
  • The plan ensures sufficient fuel supplies for travelers and freezes interprovincial bus ticket prices until April 19, despite a planned fare increase due to oil prices.
  • Several free public transit options will be available, including free city buses on April 13, free MRT rides for seniors from April 13-15, and free parking at Suvarnabhumi Airport from April 11-15.

Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, has instructed agencies under the Ministry of Transport to integrate and drive forward a facilitation and safety plan to support public travel during Songkran 2026 from April 10–19, 2026, a total of 10 days, under the campaign theme, “Whenever you leave, you’ll still get home, Smart Travel Songkran 2026”, with a target of reducing accidents, deaths and injuries on the road network under the ministry’s responsibility by no less than 5%.

He also stressed that agencies under the Ministry of Transport must jointly provide free services to the public during Songkran 2026.

Public transport systems must be fully prepared to serve travellers, with no passengers left stranded.

Fares must be strictly controlled to prevent overcharging.

In particular, fuel supplies must be sufficient for both outbound journeys from Bangkok and return trips from the provinces in every region.

Transport Ministry rolls out Songkran fuel plan for public transport

However, to facilitate public travel and save fuel otherwise lost in traffic congestion, the Ministry of Transport has introduced free transport infrastructure measures as follows:

A waiver of expressway tolls under the Expressway Authority of Thailand, namely:

Burapha Withi Expressway and Kanchanaphisek Expressway (Bang Phli–Suksawat) for seven days, from 12.01am on April 10 until midnight on April 16, 2026

Udon Ratthaya Expressway, Chalerm Maha Nakhon Expressway and Si Rat Expressway for three days, from 12.01am on April 13 until midnight on April 15, 2026

A waiver of motorway tolls on three routes under the Department of Highways for seven days, from April 10–16, 2026, namely:

  • Motorway No. 7 (Bangkok–Pattaya)
  • Motorway No. 9 (Bangkok Outer Ring Road/Kanchanaphisek Road), covering the Bang Pa-in–Bang Phli section and the Phra Pradaeng–Bang Khae section, specifically from Phra Pradaeng to the Bang Khun Thian Interchange
  • Motorway No. 81 (Bang Yai–Kanchanaburi)

In addition, motorways currently under construction will be opened to facilitate public travel, namely:

  • Motorway No. 6 along the entire Bang Pa-in–Nakhon Ratchasima route. The Bang Pa-in–Pak Chong section will operate as an outbound route from Bangkok from April 10–13, 2026, and as an inbound route to Bangkok from April 14–19, 2026. The Pak Chong–Nakhon Ratchasima section will be open in both directions.
  • Motorway No. 82 from Bang Khun Thian Interchange to Ekachai, covering a distance of 10 kilometres

Transport Ministry rolls out Songkran fuel plan for public transport

Meanwhile, the Department of Land Transport has unveiled a plan to deal with volatile oil prices by increasing fares by 5 satang per seat per kilometre, in line with the resolution of the Central Land Transport Control Board on March 30, 2026.

It is also working on a fare adjustment formula that would allow fares to rise or fall in line with economic conditions or oil prices, in order to reflect actual costs.

However, to ease the cost of living and facilitate travel during Songkran, it has coordinated with Transport Co., Ltd. to freeze interprovincial bus ticket prices at current levels until April 19, 2026.

The Department of Land Transport will use the Road Safety Fund to compensate for the difference, with Transport Co., Ltd. estimating that it will seek 70 million baht in compensation.

After that, fares will be increased in line with the board’s resolution.

The Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand will waive fares on all four MRT lines, the Purple Line, Blue Line, Yellow Line and Pink Line, for passengers aged 60 and over from April 13–15, 2026, throughout operating hours.

Meanwhile, the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority will provide free rides on all bus services on April 13.

In addition, the Department of Airports has instructed all airports to coordinate with operators to ensure sufficient passenger shuttle services for every flight.

At Suvarnabhumi Airport, free parking will be available at Long Term Parking Zone C from 12.01am on April 11 until midnight on April 15, 2026, to facilitate passengers and service users.

Shuttle Bus Line A will also be provided free of charge between Long Term Parking Zone C and the passenger terminal.

Transport Ministry rolls out Songkran fuel plan for public transport

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