Oil surge from Middle East war hits Thai restaurant bookings

Parkorn Kosiyabong, chef at GOAT, which holds one MICHELIN star, said on March 30, 2026, that the oil price crisis and higher transport costs following the war in the Middle East had not only increased restaurant costs but had also affected bookings.

During the first and second weeks of the war, the restaurant business was hit hard, with cancellations reaching as high as 70%.

In the third and fourth weeks, customers from neighbouring countries such as Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Taiwan helped support business, which was enough to get the restaurant through this month.

More than 70% of the restaurant’s customers are foreign tourists.

At present, however, the customer mix is 50% foreign and 50% Thai.

The main foreign customer groups remain Asians and Europeans, such as Italians and French diners.

The outlook for restaurant bookings next month and in the months ahead remains difficult to predict, as customer behaviour has changed.

Instead of booking several months in advance, customers now tend to book just one day ahead or even on the same day, such as calling in the morning to dine in the evening.