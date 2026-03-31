Foreign Ministry says search teams sweep cargo ship Mayuree Naree, three Thai crew still missing

Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has provided an update on the three Thai crew members still missing from the cargo ship Mayuree Naree after the incident near the Strait of Hormuz.

Deputy Foreign Ministry spokesperson Panidone Pachimsawat said on Monday that the ministry was informed by Precious Shipping Plc, the ship’s owner, that the company has hired a specialist search-and-rescue team to board the vessel. The team was authorised by local authorities to conduct a search in areas where the three crew members were believed to have encountered trouble.

Panidone said the search team carried out a detailed sweep of all areas on the ship that could be accessed, as conditions allowed. The vessel has been damaged by fire, with lingering smoke inside, and there is flooding in the engine room, making the search difficult.

Despite the team’s best efforts, the company reported that the three missing crew members were not found on board. Precious Shipping has already informed the families, he said.

The Foreign Ministry said it will continue efforts to locate the missing crew members and will remain in close coordination with Iranian authorities and other relevant parties.

Panidone also called on all concerned to return to diplomatic negotiations to ease tensions in line with international law, citing the need to protect civilians and ensure the safety of commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.