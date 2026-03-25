Thailand says 3 Mayuree Naree crew still await status confirmation

Panidone Pachimsawat, Acting Director-General of the Department of Information and Deputy MFA Spokesperson, said at a briefing by the Joint Management and Monitoring Center for the Situation in the Middle East on March 25, 2026, that developments in the Middle East remained severe, with retaliatory attacks continuing between the main parties to the conflict, as well as counterattacks in Arab countries, most of which had been intercepted.
He added that the US President had confirmed that diplomatic negotiations with Iran were continuing, even though the Iranian government had denied that any talks were taking place.
There have also been reports that the United States has sent a 15-point plan to Iran to end the fighting in the Middle East, including a requirement for shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz to be permanently reopened.
However, if the negotiations fail, there is a risk that the United States may continue attacking key Iranian infrastructure.
Iran, meanwhile, has maintained its position on closing the Strait of Hormuz, although vessels from certain countries that are not hostile to Iran would be allowed to pass through.
As the overall situation remains highly uncertain, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has urged Thai nationals to consider leaving the area as soon as possible, while closely following news updates and official advice through all available channels.
They are also advised to register their names, addresses and contact numbers with the Royal Thai Embassies and Consulates-General responsible for their respective areas.
As for progress in assisting the three crew members aboard the Mayuree Naree, their status has yet to be confirmed.
Once there is further progress, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will inform the public immediately.
Thailand also expressed its thanks to Iran and Oman for the joint operation, as well as to other friendly countries involved, for helping facilitate the mission successfully.
Panidone also reaffirmed Thailand’s commitment to the safety of commercial navigation through the Strait of Hormuz in accordance with international law.
At present, one Thai oil tanker has passed safely through the strait and is now heading to Thailand, while another vessel is still awaiting passage, as the Foreign Minister stated yesterday.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will provide further updates in due course.
In addition, four Thai workers returning from Iran via Türkiye arrived in Thailand this morning.
Another eight Thai nationals are also set to travel from Iran via Türkiye before returning to Thailand.
In the case of Israel, as announced yesterday, the body of Chaiwat Waewnil, who died after being hit by shrapnel in Israel, is due to arrive in Thailand tomorrow morning, March 26, on an El Al flight scheduled to land at 9.20am, before being taken to his home province for religious rites.
A representative of the Nakhon Ratchasima Temporary Passport Office visited Chaiwat’s family in Chaiyaphum province on behalf of the Department of Consular Affairs to offer support and encouragement on March 24.
Since the outbreak of the conflict, a total of 1,486 Thai nationals have been assisted out of the Middle East.
Panidone said there was currently no major change in the situation facing Thai workers in Israel, despite reports that one Thai worker had been killed.
He noted that Israel still had functioning protection systems and key sensors in place, and urged all Thai workers, as well as other Thai nationals in Israel, to comply strictly with the safety measures.
He added that any further assessment, including issues related to nuclear concerns or possible additional evacuations, would be closely monitored.