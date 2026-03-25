Thailand says 3 Mayuree Naree crew still await status confirmation

Panidone Pachimsawat, Acting Director-General of the Department of Information and Deputy MFA Spokesperson, said at a briefing by the Joint Management and Monitoring Center for the Situation in the Middle East on March 25, 2026, that developments in the Middle East remained severe, with retaliatory attacks continuing between the main parties to the conflict, as well as counterattacks in Arab countries, most of which had been intercepted.

He added that the US President had confirmed that diplomatic negotiations with Iran were continuing, even though the Iranian government had denied that any talks were taking place.

There have also been reports that the United States has sent a 15-point plan to Iran to end the fighting in the Middle East, including a requirement for shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz to be permanently reopened.

However, if the negotiations fail, there is a risk that the United States may continue attacking key Iranian infrastructure.

Iran, meanwhile, has maintained its position on closing the Strait of Hormuz, although vessels from certain countries that are not hostile to Iran would be allowed to pass through.

As the overall situation remains highly uncertain, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has urged Thai nationals to consider leaving the area as soon as possible, while closely following news updates and official advice through all available channels.