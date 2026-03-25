Philippines first to declare energy emergency over oil crisis

The Philippines has formally declared a national energy emergency, becoming the first country to take such action in response to the escalating global energy crisis triggered by conflict in the Middle East.

The move was announced by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who said the declaration would allow the government to respond more effectively to disruptions in domestic energy supply, as oil prices continue to surge amid global uncertainty.

The decision follows reports that more than 400 petrol stations across the country have suspended operations due to the sustained rise in fuel prices, underscoring the severity of the situation.

Under the emergency order, a special task force has been established to oversee fuel procurement, transport, distribution and availability. Its mandate also extends to ensuring the supply of essential goods such as food, medicine and agricultural products, in an effort to minimise the broader impact on the public.