Oil prices to stay high after Middle East energy attacks: NESDC

Danucha Pichayanan, Secretary-General of the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC), in his capacity as secretary of the Joint Management and Monitoring Centre for the Situation in the Middle East, said the situation in the Middle East remained highly uncertain and global oil prices were likely to stay at elevated levels for some time.

As a result, any assessment of where the diesel price cap should be set would have to track world market prices, as the global market was now highly volatile.

Refined diesel prices in Singapore were currently above US$200 a barrel, compared with a peak of about US$135 a barrel during the Russia-Ukraine war, when many countries had to manage prices similarly.

At that time, the Oil Fuel Fund had once fallen into a deficit of about THB120 billion.

Even if the Middle East situation were to end, that would not mean oil prices would quickly return to normal.

Prices would remain high and then gradually ease.

Energy infrastructure in Arab countries had been affected by the fighting, so restoring those facilities to their previous production capacity would take time, while each country continued to need oil every day.