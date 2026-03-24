Energy Ministry seeks Bt150bn loan guarantee decree as diesel rises to Bt33 a litre

Thailand’s Energy Ministry is preparing to ask the new government to issue an emergency decree allowing the Finance Ministry to guarantee up to Bt150 billion in borrowing by the Oil Fuel Fund, as authorities seek to shore up liquidity and cushion domestic oil prices against volatility linked to the Middle East crisis.

A source at the Energy Ministry said the ministry and the Finance Ministry were in close talks over measures to support oil prices, with the proposed decree expected to be submitted to the Cabinet once the new government formally takes office.

Under the plan, the Finance Ministry would act as guarantor for loans taken out by the Oil Fuel Fund, helping strengthen the fund’s liquidity as it copes with swings in global oil prices.

The source said the proposed borrowing ceiling of Bt150 billion would match the framework used under a 2022 emergency decree introduced during the Russia-Ukraine war, which allowed the Finance Ministry to guarantee debt repayments for the Oil Fuel Fund. At that time, however, the fund did not borrow up to the full ceiling, drawing about Bt120 billion instead.

The source said a Bt150 billion framework should be sufficient to cope with oil price volatility. The Oil Fuel Fund is also said to retain borrowing capacity of another Bt20 billion, which could serve as an additional mechanism to help support domestic fuel prices. The government is also preparing excise tax reductions on oil as a further option.