Thailand’s BTS Group chairman calls for 40-baht rail fare to ease city costs amid oil surge

Keeree Kanjanapas, chairman of the BTS Group, said persistently rising oil prices are increasing the cost burden on the public and raising costs across the wider economy. Although the government is still using measures to subsidise energy prices, he acknowledged that this is a burden on the budget and not a long-term solution.

The proposal to set urban rail fares at around 40 baht per trip, or roughly 1,000 baht a month on average, is seen as a price level that most people can afford. It is expected to encourage private car users to switch to public transport, leading to fewer vehicles on the roads.