Some airlines in Myanmar suspend domestic flights due to jet fuel shortage

An official from the call centre of Myanmar National Airlines (MNA), which operates both domestic and international routes, said ticket sales have been temporarily halted. “We have stopped ticket sales for now due to fuel difficulties. Domestic flights are suspended temporarily. You may check again around April,” the official said.
Myanmar Airways International (MAI) has also suspended its domestic flights for the time being. However, its international routes, including flights to Bangkok and Singapore, will continue to operate as scheduled.
Similarly, Air Thanlwin, which runs domestic services, is currently unable to sell tickets for its Yangon–Myeik route. A passenger planning to travel to Myeik said that April schedules have not yet been released, and ticket availability for late March remains uncertain.
As of March 20, several airlines operating domestic routes have reportedly suspended their services, according to some airline ticket agents. MAI’s domestic flights have also been cancelled starting from March 20, agents added.
In recent days, airlines have also suspended the option for passengers to purchase additional baggage allowances due to fuel constraints. Both MNA and MAI announced on the morning of March 19 that the restrictions were implemented in response to limited jet fuel availability.
The suspension applies to both departing international and arriving domestic flights. Additional baggage allowances, including benefits for frequent flyer program members under the Sky Smile program, have also been temporarily withdrawn. This includes extra baggage privileges for Ruby and Diamond tier passengers, which previously allowed additional weight allowances for both business and economy classes.
MAI stated that these restrictions will remain in effect until further notice.
Likewise, MNA announced that passengers departing from Bangkok and Singapore will now be allowed to purchase a maximum of only 10 kilograms of additional baggage. Members of the MNACLUB frequent flyer program will also no longer be eligible to purchase extra baggage allowances.
The current jet fuel shortage is part of a broader global fuel supply issue, reportedly linked to ongoing geopolitical tensions, including conflicts involving Iran, the United States, and Israel. These developments have led to fuel constraints affecting airlines in several countries, with some carriers temporarily suspending operations.
Eleven Myanmar