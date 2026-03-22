Some airlines in Myanmar suspend domestic flights due to jet fuel shortage

An official from the call centre of Myanmar National Airlines (MNA), which operates both domestic and international routes, said ticket sales have been temporarily halted. “We have stopped ticket sales for now due to fuel difficulties. Domestic flights are suspended temporarily. You may check again around April,” the official said.

Myanmar Airways International (MAI) has also suspended its domestic flights for the time being. However, its international routes, including flights to Bangkok and Singapore, will continue to operate as scheduled.

Similarly, Air Thanlwin, which runs domestic services, is currently unable to sell tickets for its Yangon–Myeik route. A passenger planning to travel to Myeik said that April schedules have not yet been released, and ticket availability for late March remains uncertain.