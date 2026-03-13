Myanmar’s full shelves mask import crisis as foreign goods vanish

Myanmar’s supermarket shelves may still appear full, but behind that outward appearance a deeper crisis is taking shape, as imported goods gradually disappear from the market after the military government imposed increasingly strict controls on imports in an effort to preserve dwindling foreign currency reserves. Nikkei Asia summed up the situation in a headline that captured the contradiction clearly: full store shelves are masking a growing crisis for importers, with foreign goods becoming harder and harder to find.

What is most noticeable now is that shelves are increasingly dominated by domestic brands, in sharp contrast to the past, when they were filled with a much wider variety of foreign products. Imported goods from neighbouring countries such as Thailand, including food products, as well as items made in China, are reportedly disappearing from retail shelves.

One local trader told Nikkei Asia that the price of Tabasco sauce had jumped almost fivefold. According to the trader, because imports can no longer come in through normal channels, sellers have had to find every possible way to bring products into the country, turning once ordinary household items into luxuries affordable only to a small wealthy minority.

Retail businesses across Myanmar, including pharmacies, pet supply stores and clothing shops, are now facing growing shortages of foreign goods because the authorities have all but stopped issuing formal import licences since the middle of 2025, while also intensifying their crackdown on smuggling.