Yangon sees light traffic congestion as odd-even license plate driving system enforcement begins on March 14

The odd-even license plate driving system was introduced on March 7, with the education period extended until March 13.

On March 14, when the education period ended, traffic in Yangon was lower than on previous days.

“The enforcement starts today, and since today is an even-numbered day, the number of even-numbered cars is less than the number of odd-numbered cars, so traffic around Tamwe is a little lighter than the previous day. It may also be due to the holiday,” said a taxi driver from Tamwe Township.

In addition, traffic around Tamwe Market, Yuzana Plaza, Mingalar Market and Sule Pagoda was lower than on previous days at around 10 am on March 14.

"The area around Sule Pagoda is a little less busy than the previous days. The buses and taxis are seen as usual," said a resident of Kyauktada Township.