Yangon gas stations test fuel sales using vehicle QR codes

Since it is only allowed to fill up fuel by scanning once, a taxi driver said that if you have to go to a remote area and have to drive a long distance, it is difficult to get enough fuel.

“We only have to scan once and fill up fuel because we travel long distances, so what if we run out of fuel on the way? What if we don’t fill up with fuel when we stop at a shop on the way?” said a taxi driver.

When scanning the barcode on the wheel tax, only genuine wheel taxes can be scanned, not wheel taxes which are copied.

The trial sale will be conducted at fuel stations in Nay Pyi Taw, Yangon, Mandalay and Taunggyi starting March 12.

Eleven Myanmar