Yangon gas stations test fuel sales using vehicle QR codes

The staff at the station are scanning the barcode on the vehicle’s wheel tax and testing it.
“Today is just a trial period. How to test the sale is by scanning the barcode on the car wheel tax. If it is scanned and the check mark is correct, you can fill up with fuel. If the wrong mark appears, you cannot fill up with fuel. Today is an even-numbered day, so even-numbered cars are checked. However, if the even-numbered car went to fill up at another station, it could not fill up with fuel. Since it has already been filled up, we will not fill up the fuel,” said an official at a gas station.
Since it is only allowed to fill up fuel by scanning once, a taxi driver said that if you have to go to a remote area and have to drive a long distance, it is difficult to get enough fuel.
“We only have to scan once and fill up fuel because we travel long distances, so what if we run out of fuel on the way? What if we don’t fill up with fuel when we stop at a shop on the way?” said a taxi driver.
When scanning the barcode on the wheel tax, only genuine wheel taxes can be scanned, not wheel taxes which are copied.
The trial sale will be conducted at fuel stations in Nay Pyi Taw, Yangon, Mandalay and Taunggyi starting March 12.
