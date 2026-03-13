Bangkok named 8th best city in the world for 2026 by Time Out; Chiang Mai also makes Asia’s top 10

FRIDAY, MARCH 13, 2026

Time Out has ranked Bangkok 8th best city globally for 2026 and second in Asia, while Chiang Mai placed 32nd worldwide and ninth in Asia—giving Thailand two cities on the list.

Aekvarunyoo Amrapala, spokesperson for the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), said Bangkok has broken back into Time Out’s global top 10, ranking 8th best city in the world for 2026 and second best in Asia in the Time Out Best Cities rankings, which draw on views from writers and people closely familiar with city life.

He said the ranking comes at a time when Bangkok’s appeal is being driven by its mix of culture, food, art and music. He highlighted Bangkok’s major cultural calendar, including the return of the Bangkok Art Biennale, which is scheduled to run from October 29, 2026 to February 28, 2027.

He also pointed to the wider entertainment pull of the capital, noting that Tomorrowland is expected to come to Chon Buri in December 2026, with Bangkok positioned as the main gathering point for fans travelling to the event.

Thailand’s performance was further boosted by Chiang Mai, which Time Out ranked 32nd globally and ninth in Asia, meaning Thailand placed two cities in the 2026 list.

Time Out’s top 10 best cities in the world for 2026

  1. Melbourne
  2. Shanghai
  3. Edinburgh
  4. London
  5. New York
  6. Cape Town
  7. Mexico City
  8. Bangkok
  9. Seoul
  10. Tokyo


Time Out’s top 10 best cities in Asia for 2026

  1. Shanghai
  2. Bangkok
  3. Seoul
  4. Tokyo
  5. Hong Kong
  6. Singapore
  7. Hanoi
  8. Beijing
  9. Chiang Mai
  10. Ho Chi Minh City

 

