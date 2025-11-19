Thailand ranked No.1 for world’s best food in 2025

Travellers worldwide vote: Top 10 Countries with the Best Food in the World 2025 – Condé Nast Traveler

Food is more than taste — it reflects culture, creativity and the spirit of its people.



According to the Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards 2025, travellers around the world have selected the countries with the best food in the world.

The results place Thailand at No. 1, followed by Italy and Japan.

Top 10 Best Food Countries 2025

Thailand – 98.33% Italy – 96.92% Japan – 96.77% Vietnam – 96.67% Spain – 95.91% New Zealand – 95.79% Sri Lanka – 95.56% Greece – 95.42% South Africa – 94.76% Peru and Maldives (tie) – 94.55%

Source: Condé Nast Traveler

Full article: https://shorturl.asia/DKmkQ

