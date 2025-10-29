Thailand Emerges as Global Pet Food Powerhouse as Industry Eyes $5 Billion Export Target

Second-largest pet food exporter showcases regional dominance at Bangkok trade fair.
Thailand has cemented its position as the world's second-largest pet food exporter after Germany, with the industry projecting export values to reach $5 billion by 2030 despite ongoing geopolitical headwinds and trade tensions.
The Southeast Asian nation's pet industry is experiencing remarkable momentum, with market valuations expected to reach 92 billion baht in 2025—a 13 per cent increase from the previous year—and projected to surpass 100 billion baht by 2026, according to government data released at the opening of Pet Fair Southeast Asia 2025.
Export figures paint an even more impressive picture, with Thai pet food exports forecast to hit $3.1 billion this year, representing a 50 per cent surge compared to last year's already robust 28 per cent growth.
This dramatic expansion comes despite recent challenges, including a two-month shipping suspension to the United States, Thailand's largest market.
"Thailand has very high potential to grow. This is not only the export market but also the domestic market. Pet food is a new S-curve for Thai industry," said Dr Chanintr Chalisarapong, vice chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, noting that export values have tripled from approximately $1 billion a decade ago to nearly $3 billion this year.
The industry's growth trajectory has been fuelled by the increasing trend of pet humanisation, with Thai pet owners now spending an estimated 50,500 baht per pet annually—a 23 per cent increase from the previous year.
The pet food segment alone is projected to reach 46 billion baht in domestic market value in 2025, expanding 12 per cent year-on-year with total sales volume around 400,000 tonnes.
Dr Decha Chatutananant, Chief of Inspectors General at the Ministry of Industry, emphasised the sector's strategic importance to Thailand's broader industrial ecosystem.
"The pet industry is a vital part of the broader industrial value chain, including agriculture, food processing, manufacturing technologies, and animal health services," he said.
The government has outlined comprehensive support measures including enhanced production standards and quality certification, promotion of alternative proteins such as insect-based ingredients, and fostering sustainability through environmentally conscious production and traceable raw materials.
Thailand's competitive landscape has intensified considerably, with the pet food market now hosting 317 brands, including 36 new entrants in 2024. Imports, particularly from China, have grown at a compound annual rate of 17 per cent over recent years, now accounting for 40 per cent of total imports.
Major export destinations include the United States, Japan, and Italy, with emerging opportunities in the United Kingdom and New Zealand. However, recent trade negotiations have taken centre stage following Sunday's announcement of a framework agreement between Thailand and the US.
"We still face many obstacles. I will be involved on behalf of the private sector, especially on pet food, for Thailand to have very positive negotiations with the US government," Dr Chanintr said. "For Thailand, the food sector is very important. Trade liberalisation is very important. We hope that the US and Thailand can conclude a very reasonable and fair trade agreement on the food sector, especially pet food."
The Thai Chamber of Commerce is also pursuing trade agreements with the European Union, Canada, Korea, and other regions to support the industry's ambitious growth targets of 10-12 percent annually.
Record-Breaking Trade Fair Showcases Regional Hub Ambitions
Against this backdrop of rapid expansion, Pet Fair Southeast Asia 2025 officially opened today at BITEC Bangkok, marking its fourth edition as the region's premier business-to-business platform for the pet industry.
The three-day event has attracted 450 exhibiting companies from 35 countries across 9,500 square metres of exhibition space, with 12 international pavilions representing Canada, China, Italy, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States.
Chanaporn Chintaikul, Pet Fair project manager at VNU Asia Pacific, expects the event to generate business-to-business deals exceeding 1 billion baht over the three-day period.
The exhibition dedicates approximately 60 per cent of space to pet food, ingredients, treats, and healthcare; 30 per cent to pet hygiene, accessories, and grooming; and 10 per cent to emerging categories including pet technology, apparel, furniture, toys, packaging, and carriers.
"Pet Fair SEA has grown beyond a trade exhibition—it has become the heartbeat of Asia's pet industry," said Justin Pau, CEO of VNU Asia Pacific. "This year, we unite 450 companies from 33 countries in Bangkok, creating a powerful platform where innovation meets partnership, and where the future of the regional pet economy is being shaped."
The event has introduced several innovations this year, including the debut of Petfood Forum Asia organised by WATT Global Media, a new digital matchmaking platform enabling pre-event connections between exhibitors and buyers, and a fully digital format with no printed guides, integrating all services into the official event app.
Dr Supawan Teerarat, president of the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), highlighted the broader economic impact: "MICE is an industry of impact. Pet Fair SEA exemplifies how business events create meaningful connections, accelerate innovation, and contribute to Thailand's vision of becoming 'Global-Asia's Trusted Gateway.'"
Edwin Tan, CEO of Globus Events Limited, the event's co-organiser, emphasised the show's strategic role: "As part of the Pet Fair Asia Network, Pet Fair Southeast Asia plays a vital role in connecting global companies with Asia's rapidly growing pet markets. Our mission is to serve as a long-term bridge for the industry—fostering development, driving innovation, and promoting sustainable growth."
The Thai Chamber of Commerce has expressed ambitions for Pet Fair Southeast Asia to rival China's pet food exhibitions, currently the world's largest.
"We do hope that this could be maybe after China the second largest in the world," Dr Chanintr noted. "Thailand has the ability to do that."
Industry representatives and government officials attending the opening ceremony underscored Thailand's commitment to becoming ASEAN's hub for pet industry production and trade, leveraging its strategic logistic networks and trade connectivity to serve the rapidly expanding Asian pet market.
Pet Fair Southeast Asia 2025 continues through 31 October 2025 at BITEC, Bangkok.