Thailand Emerges as Global Pet Food Powerhouse as Industry Eyes $5 Billion Export Target

Second-largest pet food exporter showcases regional dominance at Bangkok trade fair.

Thailand has cemented its position as the world's second-largest pet food exporter after Germany, with the industry projecting export values to reach $5 billion by 2030 despite ongoing geopolitical headwinds and trade tensions.

The Southeast Asian nation's pet industry is experiencing remarkable momentum, with market valuations expected to reach 92 billion baht in 2025—a 13 per cent increase from the previous year—and projected to surpass 100 billion baht by 2026, according to government data released at the opening of Pet Fair Southeast Asia 2025.

Export figures paint an even more impressive picture, with Thai pet food exports forecast to hit $3.1 billion this year, representing a 50 per cent surge compared to last year's already robust 28 per cent growth.

This dramatic expansion comes despite recent challenges, including a two-month shipping suspension to the United States, Thailand's largest market.

"Thailand has very high potential to grow. This is not only the export market but also the domestic market. Pet food is a new S-curve for Thai industry," said Dr Chanintr Chalisarapong, vice chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, noting that export values have tripled from approximately $1 billion a decade ago to nearly $3 billion this year.

The industry's growth trajectory has been fuelled by the increasing trend of pet humanisation, with Thai pet owners now spending an estimated 50,500 baht per pet annually—a 23 per cent increase from the previous year.

The pet food segment alone is projected to reach 46 billion baht in domestic market value in 2025, expanding 12 per cent year-on-year with total sales volume around 400,000 tonnes.