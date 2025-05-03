Dogs and cats dominate Thailand’s pet scene of over 5.3 million pets nationwide

According to data from Kasikorn Research Center (KResearch), the number of pets in Thailand this year is projected to grow by 6% compared to the previous year, reaching an estimated:

3.45 million dogs

1.94 million cats

While dogs continue to hold the top spot, cat ownership has been rising steadily, with the number of pet cats increasing by an average of 28% per year between 2021–2024, compared to a 19% annual growth rate for dogs during the same period.

Bangkok metropolitan area accounts for the highest pet population, with approximately 310,000 pets, making up about 6% of all pets nationwide.

KResearch also forecasts that the pet food market in Thailand will reach a value of 46 billion baht in 2025, marking a 12% increase from the previous year. Business profits in the sector are expected to continue rising in line with growing sales.