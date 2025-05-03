Dogs and cats dominate Thailand’s pet scene of over 5.3 million pets nationwide

According to data from Kasikorn Research Center (KResearch), the number of pets in Thailand this year is projected to grow by 6% compared to the previous year, reaching an estimated:
While dogs continue to hold the top spot, cat ownership has been rising steadily, with the number of pet cats increasing by an average of 28% per year between 2021–2024, compared to a 19% annual growth rate for dogs during the same period.
Bangkok metropolitan area accounts for the highest pet population, with approximately 310,000 pets, making up about 6% of all pets nationwide.
KResearch also forecasts that the pet food market in Thailand will reach a value of 46 billion baht in 2025, marking a 12% increase from the previous year. Business profits in the sector are expected to continue rising in line with growing sales.
Sakchai Patarapreechakul, Managing Director of NCC Management and Development Co Ltd, stated that Thailand’s overall pet industry is valued at over 250 billion baht, growing by approximately 5.8% from 2024. He projected that the sector would expand by around 7% annually in the coming years, especially among the younger generation, who increasingly view pets as family members and are willing to invest in high-quality pet care.
In terms of product segments, dog food currently leads the Thai pet food market, followed by cat food. However, it is expected that cat food will soon catch up in market share, followed by bird food and other products. Overall, Thailand is now seen as a leading country for pet ownership trends in the ASEAN region, he said.