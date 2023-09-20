Public park in Thawee Watthana welcomes pets
The Phran Nok-Phutthamonthon Sai 4 elevated road public park in Bangkok's Thawee Watthana district is the first public park where pet lovers can play with their dogs and cats freely.
The 46-rai of this pet-friendly park will come as a blessing to local pet owners given the number of public open spaces that ban domestic animals.
Pet owners must however check in using the QR code on the park signboards, keep pets on a leash or in strollers and clean up after their pets immediately.
Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) spokesman Aekwaranyu Amrapal said on Wednesday that the park has received a good response among pet lovers after the opening on Sunday (September 17) and proved that there is a demand for areas where owners can exercise with their pets.
The public park is available for pet owners around the clock and features a range of facilities including activity areas, relaxation pavilions, walking/running tracks, and parking lots.
To meet residents’ needs for rest, exercise and recreational activities, BMA has so far opened several areas where pets are welcome. They are:
• One Pet Park at Vachirabenjatas Park in Chatuchak district
• Four Dog Parks at Vachara Phirom Park in Bang Khen district, Bang Khae Phirom Park in Bang Khae district, Thian Thale Phatthana Phrueksa Phirom Park in Bang Khun Thian district, and Benjakitti Park in Khlong Toei district
It has also allocated areas at a public park in Bueng Nong Bon Sports Centre, Prawet district.