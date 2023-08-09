Major Development’s new residential projects to make room for pets
Major Development, one of Thailand's leading property developers, has launched an initiative to enable humans and pets to live together harmoniously.
Major Development CEO Petrada Poolvoralaks told a press conference on Tuesday that the new standards are based on the “Major Petscape” concept that accommodates human and pet living and lifestyle.
She said the concept reflects the company's view on equality, and the need for co-existence between residents and their pets.
"It's because pets are important family members who deserve equal treatment," she said, adding that the new standards make Major the first and only brand to have allowed this co-living of humans and their pets in a specially designed space.
She said that these co-living standards for humans and their pets would be implemented in all Major Development residential projects, including condominiums.
The initiative is the company’s response to what it sees as significant growth in the domestic pets industry.
According to research data from Euromonitor and the Ministry of Commerce's Department of Business Development, pet-related businesses have grown despite the Covid-19 pandemic. In 2026, the pet market is expected to grow at an annual rate of 7.2%, with Asia leading the way.
Thailand's pet market is expected to grow by 8.4% per year from 2021 to 2026, reaching 66.748 billion baht.
According to a quantitative study conducted by Mahidol University's College of Management among 1,046 respondents, 80.7% of pet owners are single, while 19.3% are married.
Meanwhile, pets are kept by 18% of subjects because they believed pets offered healing benefits for both the body and the soul.
Petrada pointed out that the overall growth of the pet market was in accordance with the number of Major Development families who currently have more than 1,000 pets registered as residents.
When compared to 2021, the number of pets registered with condominium juristic persons has increased significantly from 27% to 38% and 52% in 2022 and 2023 respectively, she said.
"With the rising number of registered pets and the brand’s initiative for 100% co-living between residents and their pets in all projects, Major Development reaffirms its position as the true leader by creating a meaningful turning point, far beyond just being pet-friendly," she explained.
According to the statement, the Major Petscape concept was created to provide the best co-living experiences for humans and their animal companions which are made up of four key practices:
- ▪︎ Petscape Guide — emphasising co-living practices;
- ▪︎ Petscape Design — emphasising design commitment and the selection of pet-friendly materials;
- ▪︎ Petscape Privilege — providing pet privileges; and,
- ▪︎ Petscape Community — establishing a community for pet lovers.
Petrada added that new common areas are being designed to break down the barrier of pet categories in response to different interests, such as “Multi-Pet Playroom” for alternative pets like rabbits, chinchillas, and African pygmy hedgehogs; and “Pet Park”, a large outdoor exercise area for canine activities.
In addition, the company has set new standards for the selection of non-toxic and zero volatile organic compounds construction materials and interior architecture that are both human and pet-friendly.
Residential cooling systems and germ elimination also benefit from new innovation and technology. Pets are also entitled to free attendance at a variety of activities throughout the year, including pet workshops, concerts, fairs, and offsite events with over 60 pet business partners, she said.
She expected its “Pet Family Residences” concept to set a new standard for the real estate industry in terms of defining a unique market positioning.