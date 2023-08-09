Major Development’s new residential projects to make room for pets

Major Development CEO Petrada Poolvoralaks told a press conference on Tuesday that the new standards are based on the “Major Petscape” concept that accommodates human and pet living and lifestyle.

She said the concept reflects the company's view on equality, and the need for co-existence between residents and their pets.

"It's because pets are important family members who deserve equal treatment," she said, adding that the new standards make Major the first and only brand to have allowed this co-living of humans and their pets in a specially designed space.

She said that these co-living standards for humans and their pets would be implemented in all Major Development residential projects, including condominiums.

The initiative is the company’s response to what it sees as significant growth in the domestic pets industry.

According to research data from Euromonitor and the Ministry of Commerce's Department of Business Development, pet-related businesses have grown despite the Covid-19 pandemic. In 2026, the pet market is expected to grow at an annual rate of 7.2%, with Asia leading the way.

Thailand's pet market is expected to grow by 8.4% per year from 2021 to 2026, reaching 66.748 billion baht.

According to a quantitative study conducted by Mahidol University's College of Management among 1,046 respondents, 80.7% of pet owners are single, while 19.3% are married.

Meanwhile, pets are kept by 18% of subjects because they believed pets offered healing benefits for both the body and the soul.

Petrada pointed out that the overall growth of the pet market was in accordance with the number of Major Development families who currently have more than 1,000 pets registered as residents.