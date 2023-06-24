Pet food maker is recycling plastic bags to make benches in park for dogs

Its campaign offering discounts on pet food to customers who turn in empty bags of Mars Petcare products has been highly popular in the past year and will continue, the company said on Saturday.

Mars Petcare said the campaign gathered 7.3 tonnes of plastic waste in its first year.

Plastic bags received from the public will be recycled into paver blocks as well as benches, which the company donates to BMA’s Bang Khun Thian Dog Park, officially known as Thian Thale Phatthana Phrueksa Phirom Park.

Opened early last year, the public park offers an oasis for dog owners in the city to let their best friends run in open space. It is Bangkok’s second dog park after Watcharapirom Park in Bang Khen district which opened in 2015.

Praphas Lueangsirinapha, director of the BMA’s Environment Department, said the city and Mars Petcare have been working together to improve facilities at the Bang Khun Thian Dog Park to cater for the needs of pet owners, under the policy “Better City for Pets”.

The campaign also provided workshops for pet owners on how to be responsible for their pets in public venues, as well as recommended outdoor activities for pets.