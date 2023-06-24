Historic Bangkok train station to exhibit 7 rare locomotives

Since January this year, the SRT has moved most of the train routes from the 107-year-old Hua Lamphong station to the brand new Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal Station, previously known as Bang Sue Grand Station.

Currently only 62 urban and tourism train routes are still operating from Hua Lamphong: 22 of them run to the East, 16 to the North, six to the Northeast, four to the South, and 14 are tourism routes.

With reduced usage, the SRT aims to make Hua Lamphong a new tourist attraction in Bangkok to preserve its historic value as well as serve as a platform for new generations to learn about Thailand’s railroad history, SRT public relations centre director Ekarat Sriarayanphong said on Friday.

He added that since the start of this year, activities like the “Hua Lamphong in Your Eyes” exhibition, and the “Unfolding Bangkok” light-and-sound show had received a warm welcome from Thai and foreign tourists, and more than 30,000 people had visited the train station every day during the activities.

Ekarat said the SRT is planning to bring seven rare locomotives to display permanently at platform No. 4 of Hua Lamphong, along with hosting an exhibition showcasing the history of Thailand’s railroad system, as well as valuable equipment used to operate the trains in the past.