Pets are like marriage, both need long-term commitment: veterinarian

Dogs and cats may appear cute when they are young, but their charm may wear off as they get older, warned Nawaporn Chounpreecha, veterinarian and marketing director of Thonglor International Pet Hospital.

Besides, she said, if the pet is a gift from a boyfriend or girlfriend, it can get easily dumped if the couple splits up, adding that all animals are living beings and have feelings like humans do.

“So instead of just falling in love with their appearance, which can be short-lived, it is better to study the animal you want to adopt,” she said.

According to her, each breed and pedigree has its own distinct personality. Some dogs and cats may be fierce, some can be very sensitive, while others may fall ill easily. These characteristics can pose problems for owners in the long term if they don’t first understand and seek advice on how best to handle them.

Not understanding or being prepared for the pet can result in the owner dumping them by the roadside or temples, she said.

Nawaporn was speaking in response to a survey conducted by the College Management Mahidol University, which revealed that more than 49% of Thais prefer pets to having children, while others said they want a companion to get over their loneliness.

However, the veterinarian pointed out that getting a pet is like getting married – it needs a long-term commitment of more than 10 years at least.

“You must be responsible not just for your pet, but also the community you are bringing the pet into,” she said, adding that the number of Thais raising dogs and cats has grown dramatically in recent years.