Laser skin treatments, full course meals: luxury life of pets in Korea





Full course meal

“Omakase,” a Japanese style of dining where customers leave the selection of dishes entirely up to the chef, is all the rage in Korea. Pet lovers ask, why not for dogs?

Pet Dining Mamma in Songpa-gu, eastern Seoul, offers three-course omakase-style meals for furry guests at a starting price of 23,000 won.

When dogs enter the restaurant, they are seated at a table next to their owners.

The three-course meal, which was prepared by the chef on the day The Korea Herald reporter visited, comprised an entree of pumpkin or tomato soup, followed by a well-decorated dish of kangaroo, horse or cow meat, and a blueberry pudding as a dessert. All of the ingredients are tested safe for dogs, the chef explained.

While the pets eat, their human companions can do so too. But for them, it’s a single-dish meal -- mostly Italian -- which is generally cheaper than the dog’s full-course dinner.

“More and more people are coming to the restaurant,” said Lee Yuni, CEO of Woof & Meow, the parent company of the venue.

“We prepare about 40 meals for dogs per week and the number has significantly increased since we opened the restaurant in 2021. People’s perception of providing luxury goods and foods for their pets has rapidly changed in Korea.”

High1 Resort, located in Gangwon Province, also serves as an omakase for dogs. The five-course meal costs 35,000 won and includes luxury ingredients like abalone.

Splurging on pets

Pet dermatology and omakase dining is indicative of a growing trend towards the pampering of pets in South Korea. The “luxury market” for pets is expected to grow, with more Koreans interested in providing faster and better services for their animal companions, market insiders said.

According to the state-affiliated Korea Rural Economic Institute, the size of the country’s pet-related industry is currently valued at 4.6 trillion won but is projected to grow to 6 trillion won by 2027.

“The keyword behind the global pet care market is now ‘pet-humanization’ which means treating pets like they’re a human member of the family,” said a report released by the Institute for International Trade in 2022.

“It has been driving the growth of pet tech, which utilizes the internet and artificial intelligence in pet care, (as well as) innovative veterinary services that continue to evolve to provide faster diagnosis and treatment.”

Of the country’s total population of 50 million, 14.48 million people had pets as of the end of 2020. This means that almost one in four Koreans have pets. Dogs are the most popular pets, taking up 80.7 %of pet-owning households, followed by cats at 25.7 %.

The Korea Herald

Asia News Network