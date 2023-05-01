Art student eats Maurizio Cattelan's banana

The student ate the banana from Cattelan's "Comedian" at around 1 p.m. on Thursday. The work is part of Cattelan's solo exhibition “WE” currently running at the Leeum Museum of Art, according to the private museum.

At the exhibition showing some 38 works by Cattelan from the 1990s, the student took the banana from the piece, peeled it and ate it on site and then reattached only the banana peel back to the wall using the existing tape.

When the museum asked why he had eaten it, the student, who is an art major at Seoul National University, replied that he had skipped breakfast and was hungry.