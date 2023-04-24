South Koreans eagerly collect cash rewards on app to ease economic woes

Han Sun-Jae, 77 years old, said he had made some 50,000 won ($37.91) so far through the app.

“My daughter works nearby in Gwanghwamun, so she sent me a screenshot of how many people are gathered here… she told me that I could make more money here,” he said while using the app alongside many others gathered based on rumour and grapevine chitchat outside the Seoul Museum of Art.

Other users, such as 35-year-old office worker Song Ha-Jeong, said they were using the app to save up money to buy coffee – an example of a product hit by soaring inflation.

South Korean consumer inflation hit 5.1% in 2022, the highest jump since 1998 with food and transport prices soaring by 5.9% and 9.7%, respectively.

In a word of caution, some experts say that exchanging data for the opportunity to earn pennies could involve sensitive personal information being shared with third parties, and urged users to consider the tradeoff.

