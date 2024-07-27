First train through Thailand’s longest railway tunnel to run on Sunday

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) will run the first train on the Northeast dual-track route on Sunday (July 28) – from Mab Kabao to Muak Lek stations in Saraburi province, a distance of 13.2 kilometres.

The section is part of the 42.9km long dual-track route that runs from Mab Kabao to Khlong Khanan Chit station in Nakhon Ratchasima province, Pichet Kunadhamraks, director-general of the Department of Rail Transport, said.

The inaugural train on Sunday will travel through the Pha Sadet tunnel, located between Mab Kabao and Hin Lab station. The dual tunnel is 7.5 metres wide, 7 metres high for each side, and is 5.41km long, making it the longest railway tunnel in Thailand, he said.

Between Hin Lab and Muak Lek stations, there is another railway tunnel called Hin Lab tunnel. This double-track tunnel is 11 metres wide, 7.3 metres high, and 265 metres long.

Pichet said the Pha Sadet tunnel is fully equipped with safety equipment as required for a railway tunnel of this distance, including ventilation and lighting systems, supervisory control and data acquisition system, fire extinguisher, CCTV surveillance, emergency telephones, and backup generators.

The tunnel also has sensors that detect unauthorised personnel, heat, and level of oxygen, carbon monoxide and sulphur dioxide, in compliance with the National Fire Protection Association 130 standard for transit and passenger rail, he said.