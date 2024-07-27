IT experts concerned about tech challenges of digital wallet scheme

Their concerns arose following the Finance Ministry's most recent announcement about the conditions and registration process.

Approximately 45 million people in 878 districts across the country are expected to receive a handout of 10,000 baht each.

The experts said that the project, expected to be implemented by October, was facing challenges in terms of system development, security, and timeline.

Pawoot Pongvitayapanu, the CEO of Pay Solutions and a pioneer in Thailand's online payment industry, expressed deep concerns over the ambitious timeline.

He highlighted the critical role of the payment platform, a complex system that needs to handle millions of users and transactions.

Despite its importance, the procurement process for this core component has yet to commence, raising red flags about potential delays.

The payment platform is the backbone of the entire digital wallet system. It needs to be robust, secure, and scalable to handle the expected load.

Given the tight deadline, there are serious doubts about whether the system can be developed, tested, and deployed successfully in time," he said.

Echoing these concerns, Somkid Jiranuntarat, a respected IT expert and former adviser to Krungthai Bank, questioned the government's ability to deliver the project on schedule.