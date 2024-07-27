Ratchaprasong: Bangkok's Gods Intersection

Ratchaprasong Intersection, one of Bangkok's central business hubs, is often referred to as the "Gods Intersection," since it is home to nine Hindu shrines, including Uma Devi at Big C Ratchadamri, Lakshmi and Chatur Lokapala at Gaysorn Village, Narayan on Anantnag at the Royal Thai Police headquarters, Narayan on Garuda at the InterContinental Hotel, Ganesha and Trimurti in front of CentralWorld and the Four-faced Brahma shrine at Erawan Grand Hyatt Hotel.

It is believed that the Ratchaprasong Intersection area is a cursed land causing several shocking incidents like the latest cyanide poisoning case of the six Vietnamese, a bombing inside the Erawan Shrine in 2015, and the Thai military crackdown on red-shirt protests in 2010.

Is it just a coincidence, or is there truth to the belief that this area is a cursed land?