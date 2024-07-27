Thaksin rules out taking political position, says will only advise daughter

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra on Friday told reporters that he had no intention of assuming a political position in the ruling Pheu Thai Party, adding that he would only act as the father who gives advice to his daughter.

Thaksin’s daughter Paetongtarn is the party leader.

The country’s 23rd prime minister is regarded as the patriarch of the Pheu Thai Party, which won the second most number of MP seats in the 2023 general election.

While celebrating his 75th birthday at his Chan Song La residence in Bangkok, Thaksin was asked by reporters what his role would be after August 22, when he would complete his sentence and obtain an innocence certificate.

The former PM said he was concerned about the country that he “missed dearly” during his time abroad. As a former PM, he intended to give [those in power] suggestions via political channels so they could efficiently address problems faced by Thais.

When asked if he would take political office, Thaksin replied “No. I am currently earning 700 baht a month. What position can I take?”

The billionaire was referring to the government’s monthly allowance provided to senior citizens aged 70-79.

Thaksin added that the only role he would take in the Pheu Thai Party is of a father who gives advice to his daughter.