Presidential office says Korea-US alliance still strong amid spying fiasco

Stressing it has no doubt in the alliance, the office said it would also review measures to enhance its security.

“We will be informed by the United States about the investigation results. Verifying the accuracy of the reports should come first,” a senior official from the presidential office told The Korea Herald on condition of anonymity.

“The South Korea-US relationship was not fundamentally shaken and the alliance is still strong, and preparation is on the way for the upcoming summit with US President Joe Biden."

The presidential office said on Monday in a written statement that South Korea's deputy national security adviser Kim Tae-hyo will visit Washington on Tuesday for five days and will meet with US administration officials to discuss preparations for the president’s successful state visit. They are to exchange views on various issues, including cooperation on North Korea, economic security and regional security.