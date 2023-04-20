Moonbin, beloved Astro all-rounder, leaves behind 14-year entertainment career

Moonbin entered the entertainment industry at just 11 years old, making his debut in the 2009 KBS drama “Boys Over Flowers.”

Even before his official debut in the entertainment industry, Moonbin used to model for kid fashion brands.

In 2016, Moonbin made his way into the K-pop scene as a member of Astro, a six-member boy band under Fantagio.

He was 18 at the time and took on the role of a sub-vocalist and main dancer in the group.

The artist was recognized as an all-rounder, showing great talent in everything, from singing and dancing to rapping.

He was also talented in writing lyrics and composing songs, and he took part in making some of his tracks such as “Footprint,” “Candy Sugar Pop” and “Madness.”

To his fans, he is remembered as the kindest and most perceptive member of Astro as he used to post self-written poems on his fan community and ask how his fans are doing.

In 2020, Moonbin expanded his musical career by forming Astro's first subunit with member Sanha and has since been working actively as part of the duo.

Last year, Moonbin renewed his exclusive contract with Fantagio, as Astro’s previous 7-year contract expired.

Early this year, Moonbin and Sanha released their third EP, “Incense,” marking their return 10 months after the release of their second EP, “Refuge.”

The duo has been performing its first world tour “Diffusion,” which kicked off in Seoul in March.