US could become S. Korea’s top trading partner, replacing China

According to the Trade Ministry's latest data, South Korea’s exports to China in April decreased by 26.5 percent on-year to $9.52 billion. The country's exports to the US, on the other hand, reached $9.18 billion.

The gap between South Korea’s exports to China and the US narrowed to just $340 million in April from $1.15 billion in January.

In 2021, South Korea’s exports to the US accounted for only 58 percent of the exports to China. But, Korea’s exports to the US in April 2023 accounted for 96 percent of those to China.