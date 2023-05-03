Come to see and taste Busan, a candidate city to host World Expo 2030
The Embassy of the Republic of Korea and the Korean Cultural Center in Thailand hosted the opening ceremony of 'Busan World Expo 2030 - Experience tourism and local food of Busan like the movie' on May 2, at the Center. The exhibition is to support Busan's competition as the candidate to organize World Expo 2030.
This exhibition, starting from May 2 to June 30, introduces tourist spots in Busan, which have been the background of popular K-series, such as 'My Name', 'D.P.' and 'The King: Eternal Monarch'.
The audience can also enjoy the local food in Busan including 'Dwaeji Gukbap (Pork and rice soup)', 'Milmyeon (Wheat noodles with cold soup)' and 'Busan Eomuk (Fishcake)'.
Before the ceremony, guests wrote down their supporting message on the wall and watched a presentation video by the K-pop group BTS, the honorary ambassadors for the 2030 Busan World Expo.
At the ceremony, Shin Min Won, the Korean Soprano born in Busan and former instructor of Busan University, sang 'We Will Be One', a cheering song for the 2030 Busan World Expo and 'New Arirang'.
After then, guests enjoyed Busan's local food, prepared by three Korean restaurants in Bangkok: Myung Ga, Lee Ga and Dongdaemun.
Cho Jae Il, the director of the centre and Yi Sang Woo, director of the Korea Tourism Organization in Bangkok, served 'Dwaeji Gukbap' and 'Milmyeon' to guests and introduced how to eat these typical dishes to promote Busan’s tourism.
The centre will sell Busan's local dishes from 2 PM every day at a reasonable price.
Moon Seoung-hyun, the Ambassador said, “Busan World Expo 2030 will be a great platform to communicate to find solutions for global challenges such as Climate change. It will be also a good opportunity for Thailand, to seek carbon neutrality via the BCG model (Bio-Circular-Green Economic Model). In addition, Busan World Expo 2030 will be the stage of a global culture festival for the whole world including Thailand, not only displaying science and technology.”
The centre will continue to organize various events, such as tourism and K-contents expo to introduce tourist attractions in Korea to Thai people.
For Thai, Busan is becoming a popular destination. During January and February of this year, a total of 4,554 Thai visited Busan, which increased more than 53 times comparing the same period in 2022. In February, Thai ranked no. 5 next to Japan, Taiwan, Vietnam, and the US among foreign tourists visiting Busan.
The exhibition opens from Monday to Friday, from 9 AM to 6 PM.