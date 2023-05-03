Come to see and taste Busan, a candidate city to host World Expo 2030

At the ceremony, Shin Min Won, the Korean Soprano born in Busan and former instructor of Busan University, sang 'We Will Be One', a cheering song for the 2030 Busan World Expo and 'New Arirang'.

After then, guests enjoyed Busan's local food, prepared by three Korean restaurants in Bangkok: Myung Ga, Lee Ga and Dongdaemun.

Cho Jae Il, the director of the centre and Yi Sang Woo, director of the Korea Tourism Organization in Bangkok, served 'Dwaeji Gukbap' and 'Milmyeon' to guests and introduced how to eat these typical dishes to promote Busan’s tourism.

The centre will sell Busan's local dishes from 2 PM every day at a reasonable price.

Moon Seoung-hyun, the Ambassador said, “Busan World Expo 2030 will be a great platform to communicate to find solutions for global challenges such as Climate change. It will be also a good opportunity for Thailand, to seek carbon neutrality via the BCG model (Bio-Circular-Green Economic Model). In addition, Busan World Expo 2030 will be the stage of a global culture festival for the whole world including Thailand, not only displaying science and technology.”