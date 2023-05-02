Thai rice exports make big gains in volumes and value in Q1

Anucha added that the Department of Foreign Trade organised an event, "Thailand Rice Convention 2023”, in Chiang Rai on April 24-25.

He said the event aimed to create awareness among farmers on how to grow different rice species and check the standard before export, as well as on the global market situation.

The event was also in line with Thai Rice Strategy (2020-2024) that aims to make Thailand the global leader in rice production and marketing, he said.

He added that the Commerce Ministry is targeting 7.5 million to 8 million tonnes of Thai rice exports this year.