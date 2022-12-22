Thailand opens rice DNA testing centre after Hom Mali loses world crown

The DNA testing service will help rice farmers, millers and traders ensure the authenticity of their product via rapid genetic tests at low cost.

The service aims to strengthen the international reputation of Thai rice and create an advantage amid fierce competition, he added.

Judges at last month’s World Rice Conference complained that Thai Hom Mali had lost its famous fragrance, and crowned Cambodia’s Phka Rumduol jasmine variety as the globe’s best.

Thai Hom Mali exports rose 27% to 1.28 million tonnes in the first 10 months of 2022 from a year earlier, Ronnarong reported.