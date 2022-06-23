Thai rice exports lose ground, prices tumble as India, VN go in for price undercut

India, which is a major rice exporter, has put a lot of its rice on sale and has won most purchasing orders from key markets, especially African nations, Charoen said.

India has not been hit by a drought this year and farmers there have switched to higher-yield species, so the country is in a position to export more rice at competitive prices, he pointed out.

“India is closer to Africa than Thailand is and of course it has its own ports so Thailand cannot compete in exporting rice to African nations,” Charoen noted.

He said it was fortunate that Iraq recently purchased 400,000 tonnes of Thai rice or else the prices would have plunged much deeper.

The on-going harvest of the second crop of off-season rice, which will continue into August, has seen a lot of paddy rice flood the market, prompting local prices to go down as well.

Charoen said Thailand is now banking on hopes of selling rice to Saudi Arabia as people there like to consume long, hard grain rice, a variety produced by Thailand.

Meanwhile, Thai Rice Mills Association president Rangsan Sabaimuang said the fluctuating prices in the global rice market have affected domestic prices.

The local prices of jasmine rice in the country now vary from 13,500 baht to 13,700 baht per tonne, compared to 14,000 and 14,500 baht earlier.

Thai Agriculturist Association president Pramote Charoensilp also confirmed that the current harvest has led to rice flooding the market, bringing prices down.

He said his association would consult government agencies on how to help affected farmers.