UAE interested in purchasing Thai rice: Sansern

His statement came after discussions with Abdulnasser Jamal Alshaali, Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation on Monday.
He said the UAE could be a gateway for Thai exports – especially agricultural products and food – to countries in the Middle East and North Africa.
Thailand, meanwhile, would enable the UAE to penetrate the Asean market.
Sansern went on to say that the UAE is interested in making a purchase contract for Thai rice, while the Gulf nation also saw an opportunity for the private sector of both countries to jointly invest in rice manufacturing in the future.
The UAE is interested in operating a telecommunications business in Thailand as well, Sansern said.
“The UAE is working on free trade agreements with many countries, especially those in Asean,” he said.
Sansern said the Emirates has also invited Thailand to consider a comprehensive economic partnership agreement between the two countries.
Meanwhile, Thailand has requested the UAE to conclude a memorandum of understanding on forming a joint trade committee to facilitate negotiations between the commerce ministries of the two countries.
“Additionally, the UAE has proposed a MoU on establishing a joint business council between the Thai Chamber of Commerce and the UAE Federation of the Chambers of Commerce and Industry to facilitate discussions,” Sansern said.
Furthermore, Thailand has invited Emirati businessmen to participate in Thai trade fairs scheduled this year, such as the Tilog Virtual Exhibition, Tilog Logistix, Bangkok Gems & Jewellery Fair and the Bangkok Refrigeration, Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning Fair.
In 2021, the UAE was Thailand’s 13th largest trade partner globally and the biggest in the Middle East.
Trade between Thailand and the UAE was valued at US$12.32 billion (394.34 billion baht), up 66.2 per cent year on year. Thai exports accounted for $2.78 billion while imports amounted to $9.54 billion.
Thailand’s main exports have been cars, wood, gems, ornaments, air conditioners, rubber products and canned and processed seafood.
The country mainly imported crude oil, fuel, metal products, jewellery, gems, silver bars, gold bars and natural gas.
Published : Jun 23, 2022
By : THE NATION
