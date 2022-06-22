UAE interested in purchasing Thai rice: Sansern

He said the UAE could be a gateway for Thai exports – especially agricultural products and food – to countries in the Middle East and North Africa.

Thailand, meanwhile, would enable the UAE to penetrate the Asean market.

Sansern went on to say that the UAE is interested in making a purchase contract for Thai rice, while the Gulf nation also saw an opportunity for the private sector of both countries to jointly invest in rice manufacturing in the future.

The UAE is interested in operating a telecommunications business in Thailand as well, Sansern said.

“The UAE is working on free trade agreements with many countries, especially those in Asean,” he said.

Sansern said the Emirates has also invited Thailand to consider a comprehensive economic partnership agreement between the two countries.

Meanwhile, Thailand has requested the UAE to conclude a memorandum of understanding on forming a joint trade committee to facilitate negotiations between the commerce ministries of the two countries.

“Additionally, the UAE has proposed a MoU on establishing a joint business council between the Thai Chamber of Commerce and the UAE Federation of the Chambers of Commerce and Industry to facilitate discussions,” Sansern said.

Furthermore, Thailand has invited Emirati businessmen to participate in Thai trade fairs scheduled this year, such as the Tilog Virtual Exhibition, Tilog Logistix, Bangkok Gems & Jewellery Fair and the Bangkok Refrigeration, Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning Fair.