Travel to, from China boosted by visa waivers

Singapore and Malaysia have also seen an increase in Chinese tourists as along with Thailand, they are among the Southeast Asian nations that have reached visa waiver agreements with China.

During this year's extended Labour Day holiday period in China, the visa-free policy had several positive impacts. Payment services have become more convenient, and there has been an increase in flight frequencies between the affected countries. Consequently, the Chinese tourism market, both inbound and outbound, has been bustling. Countries with visa-free access have become the top choice for people seeking immediate international-travel opportunities.

The manager of a tour company in Nanning, China, said that since Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand began offering visa-free access, the tourism market has responded enthusiastically. Before the extended Labour Day holiday period, there was a noticeable increase in the number of people interested in travelling to those three countries.