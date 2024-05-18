Vietnam Communist party names police minister as state president

Unprecedentedly for a one-party nation once known for its stable politics, two state presidents and a parliament speaker have stepped down in less than 18 months, all for unspecified "wrongdoing" amid a major anti-graft campaign which is unnerving foreign investors because of its chilling effect on bureaucracy.

After approval from parliament, which could come next week, General Lam, 66, will replace Vo Van Thuong, who stepped down in March after being accused of violating party rules, just over a year after his appointment.

Widely considered one of the most powerful figures in the country, Lam was chosen by the party's Central Committee earlier this week, but authorities and state media revealed the nomination only on Saturday.